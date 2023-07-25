Bigger, better, brighter: 2023 Katherine Show

Thousands of locals and visitors gathered at the 2023 Katherine Show, which saw a larger than ever number of entries in various categories, including the cooking and craft sections.
As ride operators and retailers have packed up to make their way up the highway to attend this year's Darwin Show, Katherine also bid farewell to the Show's much-loved MC Henry Higgins who is hanging up the microphone.
After 18 years as the Show's MC, Mr Higgins said he will continue his travels around Australia with his wife Vicki and will not be returning to the 2024 Katherine Show to entertain the crowd with his humorous announcements, jokes and bright outfits.
