Katherine region Kelpie among Australasia's best canine workers

By Annie Hesse
July 25 2023 - 7:00am
Mataranka working dog Rose.
Twelve of Australia and New Zealand's ruff-est and toughest working dogs are getting ready to battle it out for the title of Australasia's hardest working dog in this year's Cobber Challenge -and a Katherine region Kelpie is in the running for the win.

