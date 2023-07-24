Katherine region Kelpie among Australasia's best canine workers

Twelve of Australia and New Zealand's ruff-est and toughest working dogs are getting ready to battle it out for the title of Australasia's hardest working dog in this year's Cobber Challenge -and a Katherine region Kelpie is in the running for the win.
The 2023 Challenge recognises the unsung heroes who keep Australia and New Zealand's multi-billion dollar agricultural sector moving - the paws-itive champions of the industry, better known as the working dog.
Now in its eighth year, the Cobber Challenge is predicted to be the best yet, with a brand new format set to produce record-breaking scores for each contestant.
Among them is Jackson Clifford who calls Mataranka home, together with his Kelpie, Rose.
Rose and the other 11 canine competitors will wear a GPS tracker to record their distance, speed and duration each work day, with points accumulated based on performance.
For the first time in the Challenge's history, the data will be collected over three months, with the three busiest weeks on farm counting towards each dog's final score.
Come October, the dog that clocks up the most points will take home honour, glory and a cash prize, while each participant will receive a year's supply of 'Cobber Working Dog'.
Kellie Savage, Cobber's Marketing Manager, said the new format of the Cobber Challenge was levelling the playing field for all Kelpies, Collies, Crosses and Heading Dogs.
"We know that a cattle station in the Northern Territory operates very differently to a sheep farm in Queenstown, so we've taken on board feedback from past competitors and extended the competition to ensure we capture every farm's busiest period," Ms Savage said.
"Selecting this year's finalists was an incredibly difficult task as we had the most farmers ever across Australia and New Zealand nominate their best mates and most valuable employees.
"Our final 12 represent a variety of breeds and experiences, (and) we're so excited to see just what these finalists can do and we're confident that multiple records will be smashed by the 2023 cohort."
The 12 Cobber Challenge finalists for 2023 are:
