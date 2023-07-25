Northern Australia turns into war training ground as 13 nations gather for largest military exercise

More than 30,000 military personnel from 13 nations have turned northern Australia into a war training ground as the largest training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the United States military - Talisman Sabre 2023 - kicks off.
Across military bases in Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory - including RAAF Bases Tindal and Darwin - the biennial 14-day exercise includes large-scale logistics, firepower demonstrations, land combat, amphibious landings and air operations and maritime operations.
The public can expect to see low-flying aircraft including fast jets, air-to-air refuellers, maritime patrols and transport aircraft.
A Defence spokesman said the exercise was designed to test the respective forces in planning and conducting multinational joint military operations.
"(Talisman Sabre) aims to improve the combat readiness and interoperability between Australian and United States' forces and other partner nations," the spokesman said.
"Training exercises help ensure the ADF remains in a ready state of preparedness in the protection of Australia and its national interests."
Running until August 4, Talisman Sabre 2023 is the 10th and largest iteration of the exercise.
Fiji, France, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand Papua New Guinea, Tonga, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany are attending the exercise as participants, with the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand attending as observers.
RAAF Darwin is hosting the Air Task Group Headquarters for Talisman Sabre.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
