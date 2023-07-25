Katherine Times
Northern Australia turns into war training ground as 13 nations gather for largest military exercise

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 25 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:00pm
More than 30,000 military personnel from 13 nations have turned northern Australia into a war training ground as the largest training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the United States military - Talisman Sabre 2023 - kicks off.

