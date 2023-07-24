Katherine Times
New powers for NT police to combat knife crimes

July 25 2023 - 7:00am
Police in the Northern Territory will be able to stop and search people using hand-held scanners. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

Northern Territory police will be allowed to use hand-held scanners to stop and search people for knives and other weapons under proposed new laws.

