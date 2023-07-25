Maternity ward to be named after much-loved Dr

The maternity ward of Katherine Hospital has been renamed in honour of the late Dr Jim Scattini, who served the community for nearly 50 years through his work at the hospital and GP practice.
The renaming of the ward recognises the enormous contribution that Dr Scattini made to the hospital and to the people of the Big Rivers Region," Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
Through his work in obstetrics at Katherine Hospital, the much-loved doctor helped deliver thousands of Katherine babies over multiple generations- affectionately known as Scatt's babies.
Dr Scattini first worked at Katherine Hospital in 1966 as one of only two doctors.
In 1971 he established the Kintore Clinic as a solo practice and was later joined by Dr Peter Short in 1973.
"(Dr Scattini's) career as a doctor in Katherine included 45 years of obstetrics, and an extraordinary range of surgical skills which is unimaginable in today's world," Ms Fyles said.
"The naming of this ward at the Katherine hospital is in honour of Dr Scattini's humble service, constant innovation, and empowerment of patients and colleagues.
"I would like to thank the Scattini family and the Katherine Hospital for their commitment and ongoing work to make this a reality."
In the 1997 Australia Day Honours list, Dr Scattini received a Member of the Order of Australia medal for services to medicine and to health care through the provision of medical and surgical care in remote regions of the Northern Territory.
A painting of Dr Scattini painted by artist and former Katherine resident Jan Milner Cole in 2011, will be gifted to Katherine Hospital.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.