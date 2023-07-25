Katherine Times
Maternity ward to be named after much-loved Dr

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
July 25 2023 - 3:00pm
The maternity ward of Katherine Hospital has been renamed in honour of the late Dr Jim Scattini, who served the community for nearly 50 years through his work at the hospital and GP practice.

