Almost to the day 12 years after one of Katherine's most famous athletes wrote history by winning the Tour de France bicycle race, another Katherine cyclist has hopped in the saddle to represent her country in the most prestigious and gruelling bike race in the world.
Following in the footsteps of Katherine's Cadel Evans, Amber Pate is flying the flag for Australia - and Katherine - in the female version of the bike race, the Tour de France Femmes.
The 28-year-old signed with GreenEDGE cycling in 2022 after being a guest rider for the team during the Santos Festival of Cycling in January last year.
The former swimmer and South Australian triathlete of the year showed off her skills in the 2021 Australian Road Race Championships, coming fourth, and finished on the podium in both the road race and time trial event at the Oceania Continental Championships.
In 2022 she completed a stint in Belgium, including a win at the Grote Prijs Albert van Leuven and seven top-five finishes.
Riding for Team Jayco AlUla, Ms Pate joined numerous other Australians when the Tour de France Femmes kicked into gear in Clermont-Ferrand on Sunday on July 23.
The race is set to conclude one week later with a 22km individual time trial in Pau, for the eighth and final stage.
The fight for the yellow jersey is expected to really ignite - and most likely be defined - on the punishing Col du Tourmalet, which at 17km in length and with an average gradient of 7.3 per cent will take no prisoners on the penultimate day.
"I am extremely proud and excited," Ms Pate said.
"I have so much respect for the riders on the team and I am so excited to learn and gain experience from each of them and it will be a perfect fit for me to continue my development as a rider."
Ms Pate, who will be fulfilling a dual role of support and opportunist in her Tour debut, said in 2022 her objective for the new season was "to find my strengths and weaknesses in the professional peloton (and) establish myself further as a rider within the team".
In 2011, Katherine-born Cadel Evans wrote history, riding down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris in the prestigious yellow jersey and taking out the first ever Tour de France win for Australia.
The then-37-year-old's victory in cycling's showpiece event truly captured the attention of the Australian public.
Evans' Tour de France win was secured on Stage 18. Following a long-range attack from Andy Schleck, a magnificent Evans single-handedly dragged the chasers up the Col de Galibier.
In true Aussie fashion, he simply put his head down and got the job done, making a nation proud in the process.
In 2007 he had become the first Australian to stand on the Tour de France podium in Paris when he finished second overall to Contador by just 23 seconds. Evans also won the year-long ProTour championship.
The cyclist, who rode his first bike up and down the main street of Katherine, finished second in the Tour in 2008, again by less than a minute, before taking out the overall win in 2011.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.