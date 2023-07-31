A large crowd gathered at the Nutrien tent at the Katherine Show for the much-anticipated annual fundraiser auction which saw money raised for the Katherine Branch of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA).
Formed in 1978, Katherine ICPA has actively assisted families to ensure that children across the region have access to an education that best meets their needs and circumstances.
With the help of local businesses, the community dug deep to support the ICPA's efforts to provide equal education for bush kids, and raised a whopping $177,000 on the night.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.