Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

From the Mayor's desk

By Katherine Mayor Lis Clark
July 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.

Just a reminder that the Seniors Sip and Paint Tea Party will be on August 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.