Just a reminder that the Seniors Sip and Paint Tea Party will be on August 4.
This is for Seniors only and is a free event.
It will be held at O'Keefe House on Riverbank Drive.
Please contact Council for the details.
Phone 89725500 and ask for Sinead or call into Council office from 8.00am to 4.15pm Monday-Friday.
The Blue Sky Ball is on August 26 at the Katherine Museum.
Tickets are $100 each.
This includes the Australian Army Band followed by a Darwin based DJ.
It also includes a three-course meal and drink on arrival.
For details call Council on 89725500 or go to our website.
There are still a few events coming up in the Festivals of the Dry: An opera, Katherine Cup, Ultra Challenge and a few more.
Go to Councils face book page and look up the Festivals of the Dry program.
Any Community members that are interested we have the Declaration of Election Results for the New Elected Members that will be announced.
It will be livestreamed here at the Civic Centre at 10.00am. All welcome.
The 1st August there will be the Declaration to Office Ceremony of the successful candidates at the Civic Centre. All welcome.
Council has been the target of vandalism yet again at our Sportsgrounds.
The Sportsgrounds pavilion along with the Tennis Club and the Cricket Club shed were all vandalised.
The costs of the clean up and repairs run into thousands of dollars.
The wanton destruction of something that belongs to the community is heartbreaking for everyone concerned.
Council is concerned with the development that is proposed for Lansdowne road for a 200-bed Workers Camp.
Council has received objections from the residents of that area. It is currently with the Minister for approval.
*****
The Mayor of Katherine, Lis Clark, provides a Council update for the Katherine Times every two weeks. For any Council-related issues, contact KTC on 8972 5500.
