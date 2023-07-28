New office space to 'transform' K-Town CBD

The Katherine CBD is being transformed with the redevelopment of 29 Katherine Terrace due for completion in November.
Owned by the Aboriginal Investment Group (AIG), the architecturally designed office space will set new standards in commercial leasing with the two-story building focused on efficiency, sustainability, and harmony with the local environment.
Aboriginal Investment Group CEO, Liz Morgan-Brett said the redevelopment would deliver the first new office building on Katherine Terrace in a long time and would feed into the Katherine Municipal Plan of being a hub of the north.
"We're delighted to be contributing towards the delivery of Katherine's vibrant and growing economy, one where businesses are encouraged to set up and grow," Ms Morgan-Brett said.
"Our new office building is certainly a fresh look for Katherine Terrace and a wonderful opportunity for a business or agency who are currently in or moving into the region."
Ms Morgan-Brett said AIG engages in sustainable development to deliver services for Aboriginal people living across the Northern Territory, with the Katherine region "a major focus" for the self-funded Aboriginal Corporation.
"Our property footprint in Katherine also includes residential properties in Katherine East," she said.
"Our property portfolio allows us to be self-funded and agile with our approach to supporting these regions."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
