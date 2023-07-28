The Brahman-cross progeny of Northern Territory cows bought at a cattle sale at Longreach last year provided the Springsure producer who took the gamble on them with a tidy reward at the Blackall weaner sale on Thursday.
Ray Taylor, who owns Newstead at Ilfracombe as well as Buckleton at Springsure and Yarronvale at Charleville, consigned 70 weaner steers and 79 weaner heifers from his Ilfracombe country to Blackall, where 4700 head were yarded.
Mr Taylor's steers were snapped up by restockers with grass in the north west of the state.
Sold in three pens, they averaged 253 cents a kilogram, weighing an average 226kg to bring $571 a head.
The heifers averaged 222kg and brought an average 187.4c/kg or $416/head. The 285kg heifers topped at 206c/kg.
Mr Taylor bought 400 of the cows sent down from Borrolloola by Outback Ringers star Willy Cook to the first cattle sale at Longreach in nine years, saying they were the right money on the day.
"They'd been in hand for a week, so they had a good curfew on them," he said. "There were also a lot of young cows among them, which worked for me."
He sent the dry cows to Springsure, where they went onto oats, and kept the in-calf cows at Ilfracombe.
"Our season at Ilfracombe has been unreal," he said, adding that the prices were about what he thought they'd bring.
"They're weaners so it was good to bring them to a weaner sale for competition," he said.
GDL Blackall branch manager Jack Burgess said the market had been 10-15 cents higher on the week's prices for anything with weight.
According to the MLA market report, quality was mixed and yearling prices experienced a large variance in competition between muscle types.
Light weight restocker steers sold to 352.2c/kg to average 340c, and light weight restocker heifers topped at 268.2c/kg with most around 241c/kg.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
