A month after stepping down as the state president of the rural education lobby group, Tambo's Louise Martin has taken on the role as federal president of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association.
Ms Martin was elected to the role at the federal ICPA meeting in Darwin this week, taking over from fellow Queenslander Alana Moller, who had been in the role for four years.
Ms Martin said she felt she had more to give the association, and was looking forward to carry the group's lobby forward in a different arena.
"It's a new challenge for me, and an opportunity to advocate at a more strategic level," she said.
"On the back of achieving a Living Away From Home Allowance rise in Queensland, I'll be lending weight to the need to raise the AIC allowance, which was one of the motions put forward by the Richmond branch up here in Darwin - to have an increase of $4000.
"We'll be continuing to push for the distance education teaching allowance, and another huge issue is that of in-home care.
"The structure doesn't meet the needs of geographically isolated families.
"It's a big issue in Queensland but it's hard to lobby on it as a state issue.
"Basically, I'll be continuing to build on the hard work of previous federal councils."
Ms Martin is supported by a number of Queensland faces, Julia Broad in the vice president's position, Kim Hughes as secretary, and Nikki Mahoney as treasurer.
She said there was a full council this year, with representatives from most states, including Wendy Henning, Naomi Obst, Kate Thompson, Jennifer Ruska, Anna McCorkle, Sally Brindal, and Miffy Waugh.
Shennah Joiner is assistant secretary and Ali Allison is publicity officer
Guests and delegates were welcomed to Darwin on Tuesday night at a pre-conference function hosted by NT Minister for Education Eva Lawler at Parliament House.
Regional Education Commissioner Fiona Nash opened the conference, which was attended by a number of politicians including NSW Senator Perin Davey, Queensland Senator Susan McDonald, NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, and assistant federal Education Minister Anthony Chisholm.
Conference attendees heard from inspirational guest speakers including Tracey Hayes, Chair, Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, Chair - Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia.
The conference dinner had a tropical theme and was held at the Darwin Trailer Boat Club, and concluded on Thursday evening with a cocktail reception at Crocosaurus Cove.
Next year's federal conference will be held in Sydney on July 24.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
