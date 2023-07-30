Scientist behind 'Net Zero' addresses methane elephant

"Professor Allen has clearly demonstrated why we need to look at methane emissions more closely," Cattle Australia CEO Luke Bowen said. "Beef emissions are dynamic and shouldn't be measured the same way as CO2. Several significant factors are ignored when our emissions are measured this way. Short-lived gasses, such as methane, do not have a warming legacy, whereas CO2 lasts thousands of years. When the short lifespan of livestock methane is taken into account, you find an industry's gases stop contributing to warming after 12 years if your herd size is constant.