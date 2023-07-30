Youth gang allegedly trashes sporting facilities

Northern Territory Police are calling for information in relation to multiple break-ins in Katherine on July 28.
Throughout the night, police received reports of six unlawful entries in the area between the Victoria Highway, Kintore Street and the Katherine Sportsground.
A number of commercial properties sustained damage, including the new sports pavilion, the cricket shed, a weather station and the tennis clubhouse.
Police said the offenders - believed to be a group pf youths - caused significant damage to the YMCA.
Strike Force Cerberus is continuing to investigate and urging anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact 131 444.
The sting of offences comes as the NT Government has announces Northern Territory police would be allowed to use hand-held scanners to stop and search people for knives and other weapons under proposed new laws.
Police will be able to detect, seize and destroy weapons and anyone caught with an illegal item could face a jail term of up to two years.
The amendments stem from the government's review of bail and weapon laws released on last week.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said there was no place for knife crime in the territory and no excuses for people who committed knife crimes.
"Police will now have the powers to stop people, search them, and destroy weapons they may be carrying," Ms Fyles said. "And if someone uses that weapon in a violent crime, it's going to be even harder to get bail."
The NTG's review also clarified the definition of a knife to include a machete.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
