'Best future for next gen' starts with access to education

"We want our children, together with all other children, to have mountains of opportunity. A very important part of that preparation is schooling. Not just education in the narrow sense of NAPLAN testing ..., but a full chance to participate in the opportunities of youth as preparation for life as an adult - academic, vocational, creative, cultural and physical. A full chance to develop potential in whatever sense their own particular nature suggests ... and set about creating the best future for the next generation."