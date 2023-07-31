'Best future for next gen' starts with access to education

Almost 200 delegates from some of the most remote corners of the country gathered in the Northern Territory last week for the annual Federal Isolated Children's Parents' (ICPA) Conference.
More than thirty ICPA branches from all over Australia were represented in Darwin, from Tasmania and far west NSW to Outback South Australia, Midwest WA, Far North Queensland and throughout the Territory.
Speaking on behalf of geographically isolated families across the country, ICPA members took aim at the high cost of sending children to boarding school when there is no other option available for their children to access secondary education.
One of the delegates said it was "heartbreaking" that financial struggles caused by droughts, fires or low commodity prices were "compounding" when "enormous" school fees were added just to "give the kids a better future".
This sentiment was shared across the state and territory branches, with delegates also concerned about the difficulty rural and remote families face when trying to access appropriate early childhood education that meets the unique needs of geographically isolated families.
Especially families with children with learning difficulties were fighting an uphill battle trying to access diagnosis as well as ongoing treatment and support for their children, the conference attendees heard.
Outgoing ICPA President Alana Moller said the organisation had seen some improvements to the situation in recent months, but more work needed to be done.
"In the area of specific education needs we have been pleased to welcome new telehealth and rural and remote health worker incentives," she said.
"We will continue to advocate for expansion of these initiatives to further improve services for rural and remote students."
A recurring topic at this year's conference was the continued call for a Distance Education Teaching Allowance to recognise and remunerate the "overwhelming cost and commitment" geographically isolated families face when providing a home tutor for students accessing their compulsory education via distance education.
"Our goal, our mission should be to endeavour that no rural or remote child misses the opportunity to have an education," NSW President Tanya Mitchell said.
"We all wonder what the future holds for our children. What lives, what careers they will have, what people they will be. Our task as parents and as a community is to make them the best prepared to meet the future as we all go forward.
"We want our children, together with all other children, to have mountains of opportunity. A very important part of that preparation is schooling. Not just education in the narrow sense of NAPLAN testing ..., but a full chance to participate in the opportunities of youth as preparation for life as an adult - academic, vocational, creative, cultural and physical. A full chance to develop potential in whatever sense their own particular nature suggests ... and set about creating the best future for the next generation."
Northern Territory President Moira Lazarin said it was "exciting" that the role of home tutor was now included in Recognised Prior Learning (RPL) for Certificate 3, 4 or Diploma of Education studies at Charles Darwin University (CDU).
"Congratulations to our first group of home tutors undergoing training through CDU whilst working full-time teaching out bush kids," Ms Lazarin said.
"This is an exciting pathway, not only for our own children and home tutors but also working towards contributing to solving the national teachers shortage especially in regional areas."
The 2024 Federal ICPA Conference will be held in Sydney.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
