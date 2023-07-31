'Incredible' $177,000 raised for isolated kids

An incredible $177,000 was raised for the Katherine branch of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) when the Katherine Nutrien branch teamed up with the local community for a fundraiser auction.
Nutrien Katherine Branch Manager Ben Coutts said over the years Nutrien had developed a strong partnership with the ICPA through annual fundraising support and sponsorships.
"Each year we hold an auction at the Katherine Show and sell goods donated from businesses in and around Katherine," he said.
"Each year we gain further momentum. Last year we raised around $150,000 for
ICPA and we are thrilled to say we've hit a new fundraising record this year at $177,000."
Mr Coutts, an ICPA child himself while growing up in the Gulf of Carpentaria in the 80s and 90s, said the cause was very close to his heart, with his mother Toni Tapp Coutts having been a founding member of the Barkly ICPA.
"We would like to extend our thanks to all the suppliers, bidders, volunteers, staff and clients who all pitched in to give back to children living in the Top End," he said.
"We are also proud to support the Nutrien Boarding School Grant which is an annual program that assists with the costs associated with educating children via boarding away from home."
Nutrien General Manager (North, Region West) Andrew Lindsay said Mr Coutts and his team were "invaluable members of their local community" and should be very proud of their impact.
"Nutrien's Katherine branch raises the bar year after year and always pulls out all the stops to support the community in which they live and work," he said.
"This was the first time I have attended the event and I was blown away by the involvement in supporting clients and the local community. Not only through the Katherine team, but the neighbouring Darwin branch also sent staff to assist in the smooth organisation of the event."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.