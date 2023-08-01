After almost 3,000 kilometres on his pushbike in a Where's Wally costume, Nowra's Michael Davey has ridden into Katherine in the Northern Territory as part of his fundraising effort.
"It's been brilliant riding in the outback," Dr Davey said.
"There's something altogether sublime and romantic at not knowing what's around the next corner or over the next crest."
Dr Davey is raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention in the Defence and Veterans' communities.
Riding in a Where's Wally costume has created plenty of amusement among people along the way.
"The metaphor is a simple one. People with a mental illness hide in plain sight and won't get help because they think it's a sign of weakness," Dr Davey explained.
"We want to inspire sufferers to seek professional help. That's the pathway to healing."
He said the sunrises and sunsets were breathtaking in the outback.
"We've seen the most stunning sights," Dr Davey said.
"The colours in the bush are splendid, especially at the start of the day.
"The savannah is lush and thick, lighting up magnificently in the early hours ."
Dr Davey is trying to ride 200 kilometres every day.
"My support-driving wife and I have to be back by October 10, so I need to ride big kilometres every day."
He is riding a pedal-assist pushbike. "I had a heart attack eighteen months ago and, owing to only having three months to complete the odyssey, I opted for an ebike," Dr Davey said.
The Focus mountain bike has been altered with touring tyres, aero bars, and sponge rest on the handlebars, makes for more comfortable riding.
READ MORE:
"I'm in the saddle all day," Dr Davey said.
"My butt still gets sore, despite wearing two pairs of padded pants and using a soft, sponge seat."
He usually has a break every 60km.
"I need to ensure I have a rest to rehydrate and replenish energy stocks.
I eat lots of low GI foods such as wholemeal porridge, rice and sweet potato," Dr Davey said.
"Protein such as tuna also helps repair small muscle tears which is a common occurrence in ultra-endurance pursuits such as cycling 14,500 kilometres around Australia."
Dehydration is also a big issue.
"It's absolutely critical that I drink at least six litres of water a day," Dr Davey said.
"Dehydration means I can't ride. It's when one becomes quite ill."
He suffered dehydration on his first pushbike ride around the country for children battling cancer.
"I became sick to the point where the last thing I wanted to do was get back on my bike," Dr Davey said.
"I was in central Queensland at the time and the temperature sat in the mid-40s every day. Intolerably hot on a pushbike. This time, though, its only in the low thirties up north."
Dr Davey is now riding west to Broome, a bit over 1,500km.
"The trek west from Katherine will take me through some of the remotest parts of our country, including the beautiful Kimberley region," he said.
To make a donation in support of Defence and Veterans' suicide prevention, visit www.apostieride4ptsd.com.au.
To see where Michael is 24/7, follow his Where's Wally widget at https://whereswally.maprogress.com/journeyofcharity2023
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.