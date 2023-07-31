Indonesia suspends live cattle imports from Australia

Indonesia has paused exports from four Australian facilities pending further testing of animals following its report of lumpy skin disease in cattle that arrived from Australia.
However, live cattle exports to Indonesia are continuing from 28 other registered establishments and work is already underway to deliver rapid testing and restore exports from those facilities.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has issued a statement reiterating Australia remains free of the disease.
"We have never had a positive detection on our shores," he said.
"Australian officials are working with Indonesian authorities to reassure them that all animals exported from Australia comply with all Indonesian requirements, including being free of LSD."
The following action has been taken by Australian authorities:
Mr Watt said Indonesia was a valued and respected partner, and Australia recognised the longstanding cooperation with Indonesia on animal biosecurity matters.
"Australian producers and our beef supply chain can be assured that we are working around the clock to get a swift resolution to this issue," Mr Watt said.
