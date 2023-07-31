Katherine Times
Indonesia suspends live cattle imports from Australia

Updated July 31 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:27am
Indonesia has paused exports from four Australian facilities pending further testing of animals following its report of lumpy skin disease in cattle that arrived from Australia.

