Australia still LSD free despite new Indo claims

Red meat and livestock industry groups are in meetings following the reporting by Indonesian quarantine authorities to the Australian government of the detection of lumpy skin disease in a small number of Australian cattle.
Australia's chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp has already issued a statement that Australia remains free of the disease.
LSD is a highly infectious viral disease of cattle and buffalo.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said the detection occurred in cattle that were exported from Australia but had arrived and spent some time in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Agriculture and Quarantine Agency made the report.
A statement from Dr Schipp said given the presence of LSD in Indonesia, positive results in cattle post arrival in Indonesia were not unexpected.
He urged Australian cattle producers not to be concerned.
The threat of LSD has been prominent for close to two years now since the disease was confirmed in Indonesia. Industry leaders have long warned of the devastating effect an outbreak on Australian soil would have on the beef trade.
The Red Meat Advisory Council and the National Farmers' Federation also moved this afternoon to stress Australia remained free from lumpy skin disease.
RMAC chairman John McKillop said Australia's beef industry respected the right of Indonesia's technical authorities to seek relevant assurances that live cattle exported from Australia comply with their animal health requirements and that included being free of LSD.
However, Australia is and remains free from lumpy skin disease, he said.
"The robust systems that Australia has for the ongoing monitoring of our animal disease status supports us to trade around the world," he said.
NFF president Fiona Simson said the industry and the states and territories were working closely with the Australian Government to provide the assurances sought by Indonesia's authorities.
"In the meantime, Australian livestock products continue to be traded, including live cattle to Indonesia where the trade remains open," Ms Simson said.
"The department and the minister have been very proactive in providing industry with information on this developing situation and the department continues to be the agency responsible for communicating the situation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.