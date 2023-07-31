Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

AA Co marches ahead with premium branded beef

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 1 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Agriculture Company chairman Donald McGauchie and CEO Dave Harris with the AA Co board at the annual general meeting in Brisbane on Thursday. Picture Mark Phelps
Australian Agriculture Company chairman Donald McGauchie and CEO Dave Harris with the AA Co board at the annual general meeting in Brisbane on Thursday. Picture Mark Phelps

Australian Agricultural Company continues to plough revenue back into the vertically integrated beef business, defending its decision to again not to pay a dividend to shareholders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.