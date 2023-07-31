World records broken as car crosses harbour along ocean floor

World records tumbled in the Northern Territory on the weekend, when a car successfully crossed Darwin Harbour - along the ocean floor.
On the 40th anniversary of an almost-successful attempt to drive underwater from Mandorah to Darwin across the harbour, a group of adventurers cracked the world records for the longest and the deepest underwater drive.
In an electric-powered Landcruiser the team of engineers and diving experts managed to travel along a seven-kilometre stretch across Darwin Harbour's ocean floor.
Salvage and Rescue expert Luke Purdy said the endeavour meant more than just breaking records.
"It's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible, all while embracing sustainable technologies ...as we dive to drive into the unknown and make waves in the world of automotive adventure," he said.
"It's a bit surreal," he said.
"It's been a long road ... it's a really good feeling."
The modified vehicle was driven by a team of 30 commercial divers who took turns in the driver's seat of the 40-series Landcruiser.
The diver-drivers had to manoeuvre across the shipping channel from Mandorah Boat Ramp to Mindil Beach, where hundreds of spectators waited for the team to resurface.
Due to its weight, the vehicle got bogged numerous times along the way, slowing down the trip significantly.
Expected to have crossed the harbour by 2pm, the car finally arrived just before 9pm - and in true Territory style, the team emerged from the depths proudly showing off two barramundi caught along the way.
Oceantec managing director Mathew Mitchell said the "epic" adventure ran smoothly with no major dramas.
"The car just kept going, it had no issues," he said.
Forty years early, a similar underwater voyage of a diesel-powered Landcruiser across the same harbour floor was cut short somewhere between three and four kilometres into the journey when the air for the starter motor ran out, forcing the team to float their Landcruiser to the Mindil Beach finish line.
The brainchild of avid diver Tim Proctor and some of his mates, saw 70 diver-drivers take on the journey on the bottom of the ocean, attached to a 60 metre snorkel.
"Like a lot of other projects in the Territory (the idea) probably (came from) a few too many beers around the barbeque one afternoon," Tim Proctor told the media about his crazy idea.
"A few of us were discussing the possibility of driving a car across the harbour ... but I guess that's where it started, too many beers."
