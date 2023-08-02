Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Lumpy skin testing, vaccinations point to Indo infection

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 2 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The chief veterinary officer has spelt out why authorities believe the cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle shipped out of northern Australia occurred on Indonesia soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.