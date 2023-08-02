Testing of cattle for lumpy skin disease in four northern quarantine yards has kicked into top gear in a bid to get the live export trade to Indonesia back to being fully operational.
Indonesia has suspended the supply of cattle from four facilities - one in Queensland, two in the Northern Territory and one in Western Australia - after 13 head shipped from those depots tested positive to LSD.
Authorities are confident Australia is LSD-free and the positive tests were the result of either vaccination on arrival or infections incurred en route or on arrival.
However, they accept the need to meet Indonesian biosecurity and market access requirements.
Chief veterinary officer Mark Schipp told a webinar organised by livestock industry peak groups that 65 head out of each of those northern jurisdictions would be tested.
Epidemiologists have determined that sample size would deliver a 95 per cent confidence level of detecting the disease if it was present.
The samples will be examined in both regional laboratories and the CSIRO-run Centre for Disease Preparedness at Geelong in Victoria.
While authorities can not put a time on how long it will take for that testing process to be complete, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said every effort possible to have the results available to Indonesia in as short a time as possible was being made.
The number one message from industry leaders and the government is that Australia remains free of LSD and the live cattle trade between Australia and Indonesia remains in operation.
As many as 28 other live-ex depots are still able to supply Indonesia, and all are still supplying other markets.
Dr Schipp explained why authorities can conclusively say Australia is free of LSD.
While protocols vary for different markets, at the time of export from Australia feeder cattle are officially certified as being free of signs of any infectious or contagious disease. This involves examination by an Australian Government accredited veterinarian.
Animals with any signs at all, such as lesions, are tested for LSD.
"A number of producers and exporters have been given sampling kits and we have been seeing increasing samples submitted, all ruling out LSD," Dr Schipp said.
"What is important for producers now is to ensure cattle presented for export are free of any clinical signs.
"Cattle with lumps and bumps or ringworm are the animals being selected for sampling."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
