Hakuna Matata: Aussie real-life Lion King episode captured on camera

A hiking tour guide has filmed an encounter between two animals in the Northern Territory in a clip that has gone viral as Australian real-life episode from the Lion King.
In the short video, filmed by David Wigley at Anbangbang Billabong in the NT's Kakadu National Park, a dingo is seen playfully following a huge wild boar.
Social media users were quick to point out the similarities to Disney's much-loved children's movie when meerkat Timon and his warthog friend Pumbaa go on adventures together.
"This cannot be normal practice," Mr Wigley said about his dingo-boar observation, with many wondering if the dingo was trying to play with the pig or weighing up his options for an easy meal.
"I think it (the dingo) was having some fun," Mr Wigley said. "Prior to going to the pig I saw the dog just trotting along the path."
A pig hunter said he has had dingoes join his dogs on a hunt, but he also had dingoes attack his animals along the way.
"They're opportunists and if the reward is greater than the risk they'll have a crack at most things," the hunter said.
Another social media user said he suspected the dingo was after a quick meal - but not in the form of the boar.
"You would be surprised, pigs will track down dead carcasses from miles away. Dingos will follow hoping for scraps," he said.
Tongue-in-cheek a Facebook user said he had a feeling the "young fella was getting his capabilities and expectations severely mixed up".
"We've all done it," another added.
Mr Wigley said after filming the encounter, the dingo spotted him.
"The dingo started trotting my way," he said, adding that he quickly took a cautious approach in regards to the animal and retreated to his vehicle.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.