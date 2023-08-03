Teen arrested after alleged armed home invasion

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after an alleged armed home invasion in Katherine.
Northern Territory Police said they had charged the teenager in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery at a Sandalwood Crescent home at around 3.45pm on August 2.
"Police received reports the youth unlawfully entered the residence on Sandalwood Crescent, Katherine, armed with a knife," a police spokesman said.
"The youth allegedly threatened a resident with the weapon before stealing a number of items and fleeing the scene."
Katherine Police located the teen a short time after the incident and arrested him.
He is since been charged with:
He has been remanded to appear in court later this month.
Detectives are urging anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhoods to make contact on 131 444.
An anonymous report can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
