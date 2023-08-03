Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Mining riches battle reveals Rinehart sibling emails

Updated August 4 2023 - 6:59am, first published 6:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A prospector fighting for millions in royalties from a massive iron ore project has read out in court private emails sent by billionaire Gina Rinehart's children discussing a legal battle against their mother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.