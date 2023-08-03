Katherine Times
LGBTQI groups unite in support of Voice 'yes' vote

By Duncan Murray
Updated August 4 2023 - 7:02am, first published 6:30am
LGBTQI groups are backing the Indigenous voice to parliament, saying it's time to pay forward the support they received in achieving marriage equality.

