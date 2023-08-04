Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Aussies need treaty explained to them, says opposition

By Tess Ikonomou
August 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese has been asked to explain whether the Commonwealth will negotiate a treaty with Indigenous people should the voice to parliament referendum succeed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.