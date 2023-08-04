Katherine Times
Mining money to fund new Territory education centre

By Paul Osborne and Rudi Maxwell
August 4 2023 - 3:00pm
People in remote northeast Arnhem Land will be able to access a $6.4 million tertiary institution to improve their job prospects and learning.

