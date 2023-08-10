Godinymayin culture talk

Here at the Godinymayin galleries, we continue to welcome visitors every day with two great gallery exhibitions: The Mighty Daly River from Merrepen Arts and Pandanus, featuring new weaving and fibre works from Djilpin Arts. And for all of the Territory's visual artists, our team have just announced the 48th Katherine Prize-with the awards and exhibition opening planned for November 3. It's all part of our clever plan to become - no question about it - the greatest little cultural centre in the Territory.