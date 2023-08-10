Godinymayin culture talk

Welcome to a new column about all things creative in Katherine - brought to you by the team at Godinymayin.
Here at Godinymayin it is the goal to be the greatest little cultural centre in the Territory. And if we're not there yet, next year we're planning to turn that question mark into an exclamation.
Eleven years ago when Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre opened, it had a mission to celebrate culture, provoke creativity, and enhance our community experience with the arts. Our team and board have taken that seriously ever since-presenting exhibitions, performances, youth programming, creative development workshops, and interesting projects like Inside Out Katherine which is currently on display at Katherine Cinema 3.
The Centre is also an ongoing hub for the community-with gatherings, civic events, private celebrations, training sessions, annual meetings, and just about anything else the Katherine Region wants to do. By the end of this year, an exciting new chapter will begin as we open Australia's newest amphitheatre and announce a dynamic, fun, creative 2024 dry season for all our friends, neighbours, and visitors.
The significant Arts Trail investment from the Northern Territory Government is also expanding our retail shop, adding an all-weather outdoor deck and café, and giving our community the ability to do a lot more with artists, performers, community partners, festivals, and audiences.
Each week, in the Katherine Times, we'll be sharing thoughts, updates on our progress, where to find cultural experiences and excursions, festivals to fill your weekend, and other ways to get more creative here at home and across the Top End.
This month don't miss iconic singer-songwriter Neil Murray when he and his guitar grace the Godinymayin stage on August 11.
Head up the Stuart Highway for the August 10 to 12 opening weekend of Darwin Festival and Aboriginal Art Fair. Get into opera with the August 12 performance of The Barber of Seville at St Joesph's College-presented by Opera Australia and our friends at Katherine Regional Arts. From 5pm on August 25 a K-Town Street Art event will be featuring mural tours, live music, and great food. The next day, Katherine Town Council invites everybody to the August 26 Blue Sky Ball - a dry season soiree at the Katherine Museum.
Here at the Godinymayin galleries, we continue to welcome visitors every day with two great gallery exhibitions: The Mighty Daly River from Merrepen Arts and Pandanus, featuring new weaving and fibre works from Djilpin Arts. And for all of the Territory's visual artists, our team have just announced the 48th Katherine Prize-with the awards and exhibition opening planned for November 3. It's all part of our clever plan to become - no question about it - the greatest little cultural centre in the Territory.
