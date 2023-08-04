Council by-election winners declared

Katherine Town Council has held a Declaration of Office Ceremony in the civic centre for Peter McDougall and Kerrie Mott, who became councillors at the by-election on July 15.
Mrs Mott received 751 of the first preference votes in the by-election. Mr McDougall received 748 of the votes.
The newly elected councillors are set to fill vacancies created by the departure of two councillors in February this year.
"Katherine Town Council is excited to welcome two community-minded people who will join us as elected members," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"I would also like to thank all the candidates that had the courage to nominate for the by-election."
The new councillors will undertake training throughout the month of August and sit at their first Ordinary Meeting of Council on August 22.
They have a two-year term with council, which extends until the next scheduled local government election in 2025.
