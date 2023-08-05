Katherine Times
Fyles will 'take Territory backwards' with fracking push

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
August 6 2023
Protect Big Rivers' Sam Phelan.
Territorians have spoken out against NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles after her address at the National Press Club, saying her attempts to "blame southerners" for opposition to gas were "offensive attempts to ignore the vast majority of Territorians" who don't want fracking.

