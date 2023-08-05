Territorians have spoken out against NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles after her address at the National Press Club, saying her attempts to "blame southerners" for opposition to gas were "offensive attempts to ignore the vast majority of Territorians" who don't want fracking.
Protect Big Rivers Katherine spokeswoman Sam Phelan said the NT Government's focus on the gas was the legacy of the previous federal government and it was now time for the "NT government to move with the times and give it up".
"Here in Katherine, we have read the Fracking Inquiry reports and we have read the baseline assessments and this has only magnified our concerns that fracking is not safe for our climate and water," she said.
"The Chief Minister has once again misled everyone with her claims that the NT Government has implemented the Fracking Inquiry recommendations - her own independent adviser has stated clearly that they have not."
Spokeswoman for the Central Australian Frack Free Alliance, Hannah Ekin said polling had shown that more than 65 per cent of Territorians were worried about the impacts of fracking on water supplies and the environment.
"The Chief Minister should respect the concerns of her constituents, not disparage them," Ms Ekin said.
"It is ironic that Fyles accuses environmentalists of being supported by people with outside agendas - her own government is rolling over backwards for a fracking company from Texas to make mega profits off the Territory's resources."
The spokesman for Parents for Climate Action Darwin and NT, Phil Scott, shared the sentiment.
"Territorians are facing extreme impacts from accelerated climate change, which will be turbocharged by Beetaloo fracking," he said.
"It's already getting too hot to function and a recent study has predicted much of the NT would be uninhabitable by 2070 if climate change continues along its current trajectory".
"Fyles said at the press club that she's worried that southerners view the Territory as 'backwards', but the only thing taking the Territory backwards is her push to pursue fracking at any cost which will ruin the Territory economy".
