A fire is spreading on one or more fronts on the northern end of the township of Mataranka, NT firefighters have warned.
The Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service (NTFRS) issued a warning for the area as "effective containment strategies were not in place for the entire perimeter".
"Smoke from this fire may affect visibility and active fire may occur close to the roadside," NTFRS said in a statement.
"Firefighting crews may be working close to the roadside."
Firefighters said conditions could change and encouraged residents and travellers to monitor the conditions in the area.
"Heavy smoke is impacting visibility for motorists on the Stuart Highway," the NTFRS warned.
For the safety of firefighting crews and other vehicles, drivers in the area are urged to slow down, turn on headlights and drive to the conditions.
