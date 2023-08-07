Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Treaties are being negotiated ahead of voice vote: PM

August 8 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese has ruled out the Commonwealth negotiating a treaty in this term of parliament if the Indigenous voice referendum succeeds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.