Quirky croc races celebrate 10th anniversary at Lowy

Now in its tenth year, the croc races started off as a rubber crocodile run between the High Level Bridge and the Low Level, but after some of the race competitors escaped down the river, the fundraising event was relocated to slippery slides at the Low Level reserve. A whopping 1,000 crocodiles were sold this year to raise money for the special needs school, with heats of 100 crocs determining the plastic animals that would race each other in the grand final.