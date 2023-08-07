KTC community grants open

Katherine Town Council's annual community grants program is now open, allowing community groups to apply for up to $5,000 to support initiatives and events that benefit the Katherine region.
The program offers minor grants of up to $2,000 and major grants up to $5,000 for projects and events that align with Council's five-year strategic plan.
Grant applicants must also contribute in-kind or financial support for their projects and demonstrate how their initiative benefits all or at least part of the Katherine community.
Last year, Katherine Town Council awarded five major grants to help fund Kalano's NIADOC Family Fun Day, the Katherine Regional Arts' Junk Festival 2023, Wurli Wurlinjang Aboriginal Corporation's Wurli Community Breakfast, the purchase of outdoor broadcasting equipment for Katherine FM and Red Cross' Joys of Many Colours Fashion and Cultural Show.
Four minor grants were awarded to support the National Trust Katherine Branch's Christmas Lights Display at O'Keeffe House and the 1926 Railway Station, the Heritage Christian Church's Youth Hub Drop-in Centre, the development and promotion of Rainbow Katherine NT's newly created Rainbow Katherine NT Inc. and Kalano's Mural for Rockhole Community Bus Shelter.
Applications for the 2023/24 program are open until the August 30.
Grants will be awarded in September 2023.
For more information, visit www.katherine.nt.gov.au/community/grants.aspx
date 2023-08-07
