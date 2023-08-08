Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Red, White and Brass on Thursday, August 10, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm, wine and snacks from 6.30pm. Red, White and Brass tells the true story of an amateur band who bluffed their way on to the field at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
Veterans' Day
Katherine
A Veterans' Day Commemorative event will be held at the Katherine Cenotaph on Railway Terrace on August 18 from 6pm sharp. If you wish to lay a wreath, please contact Katherine Town Council via the council website.
Barber in concert
Katherine
Katherine Regional Arts presents highlights from The Barber of Seville on August 12 from 6.30pm at St Josephs College. Tickets on sale through Humanitix.
Neil Murray
Katherine
Don't miss legendary Australian Singer-songwriter Neil Murray live in Katherine on August 11 from 7pm at Godinymayin. Doors open at 6:30pm. The singer-songwriter will be unpacking his latest album, The Telling. His one-night-only Katherine appearance will reveal a storyteller, a First Nations champion, and a musical craftsman like no other. Tickets - limited to 150 attendees - available via Godinymayin.
Kids Art
Katherine
Kids Art classes for four weeks, only suitable for 7 years + on Saturdays from 10 to 11:30am starting on August 12, and Mondays 4 to 5:30pm, starting August 14. School vouchers accepted. Contact Jenny Grahek or Roar Art Designs on Facebook.
