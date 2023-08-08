Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Bush gallery at Garma shows works in a different light

August 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yolngu woman Dhambit Munungurr was born to paint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.