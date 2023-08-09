NT champs return to the Isa

A record-breaking 119 riders have nominated to take part in this year's Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo Championships on August 10, including Territory champion rider Jason Craigie alongside Katherine riders Darcy McBean and Fenn Forrester.
Competitors will take part in a full program celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and showcasing the skills of Australia's extraordinary Indigenous stockmen and women.
Last year, 100 Indigenous riders took part in the first ever Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships, held the night before the legendary Isa Mines Rodeo.
Five reigning champions will return to defend their buckles, and entries have been received across all eight events in rodeo.
This year Isa Rodeo will also host a Rodeo School Clinic in conjunction with the event, run by rodeo legends Darryl Chong, Shiloh Gosbee, Darren 'Brandy' Brandenburg and Steve Hilton.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk encouraged rodeo fans to get behind the event.
"Our government is proud to support this important event, which will showcase the incredible culture and talent of the North West region," Ms Palaszczuk said.
"Those attending can use this opportunity to learn the history of the region directly from the Traditional Owners - Kalkadoon People."
The inaugural 2022 event saw famed rider Jason Craigie from Acacia Hills take out the Bareback title and his eight-year-old son Reuben win the Poddy Ride.
Mount Isa cowboy Stafford Swan took out the Bull Ride Champion buckle while Tylor Chong from Gracemere near Rockhampton claimed the Saddle Bronc.
All three competitors will return to defend their titles this year.
Similarly, Dimbulah (FNQ) cowgirl Ricki Sivyer will be back to race for another buckle in the Barrel Race, while fellow cowgirl Maisey Hetherington from Mackay is looking for back-to-back buckles in the Breakaway Roping.
Darwin songbird Jessica Mauboy will headline the rodeo rock concert in the evening, while the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers and Komet Torres Strait Islander Arts and Culture Dance Group will perform the Welcome to Country.
Local Kalkatungu artists, Cungelella Art will also present a fashion parade of their designs featuring their children.
