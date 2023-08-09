Katherine Times
NT champs return to the Isa

August 9 2023 - 3:00pm
A record-breaking 119 riders have nominated to take part in this year's Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo Championships on August 10, including Territory champion rider Jason Craigie alongside Katherine riders Darcy McBean and Fenn Forrester.

