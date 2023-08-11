From the Mayor's desk

On August 18 we have Veterans Day at the Cenotaph at 6pm. If you would like to lay a wreath please contact Sinead at Katherine Town Council on 89 725500 and let her know.
Just a reminder that the Blue Sky Ball it is only weeks away. The event will be held at the Katherine Museum Saturday, August 26. This is a ticketed event, tickets are $100 per person. Attendees can expect a three course meal with a drink on arrival. Entertainment will be provided by The Band of the 1st Brigade, Australia Army Band and a DJ Hello Bass from Darwin. You will need to secure your ticket before the event, call Sinead to find out more.
Katherine Town Council welcomed our two new elected members. Councillor Kerrie Mott and Councillor Peter McDougall had their swearing in ceremony last week. Congratulations to both. There were five candidates to choose from - it is not an easy choice to put your hand up, thank you to all the candidates that stood for election.
Council did facilitate two 'Meet the Candidates' sessions, one was at the Markets and the other one was held at the Civic Centre. Unfortunately, there was some confusion in the community about Councils role in the election. I would like to advise the community that the Electoral Commission runs the election not the Council. It is up to the Candidates to advertise and promote themselves wherever possible.
There was an early voting centre before the official voting day, so thank you to those who did vote in the election. Community Grants are open now until the end of August. Successful applicants will be advised in September. If you have a project or event that you would like to run then this is for you. It must be of benefit for the community. The grants consist of a minor $2,000 or major $5,000. Please go to our website or call Sinead at Katherine Town Council if you need help or more information.
Council had the last food collective for this year. These have been very popular particularly with the street party which was combined with one of these events. If you would like to make any comment or give suggestions then please go to the Council website or send your email to records@ktc.nt.gov.au.
The CEO and I attended the Develop the North Conference which was held in July, at the Darwin Convention Centre. The program gave great insight to what is coming to the North of Australia; empowering Northern Australian business for growth and innovation. The program showcased key discussions, such as the increase in Mining, Horticultural Produce, resilience for emergency disaster outcomes, infrastructure fit for purpose and more.
Just a reminder if anyone would like to attend our Council Meeting on August 22 at 12pm you are more than welcome. You can access the Agenda on our website anytime after August 16, so there is plenty of time to read and ask any questions.
