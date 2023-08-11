Katherine Times
From the Mayor's desk

By Katherine Mayor Lis Clark
August 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.
On August 18 we have Veterans Day at the Cenotaph at 6pm. If you would like to lay a wreath please contact Sinead at Katherine Town Council on 89 725500 and let her know.

