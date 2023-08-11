Katherine Times
Grain growers lash out at precedent the sheep live-ex ban sets

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 12 2023 - 7:00am
Who, precisely, dictates social licence? This is one of the issues being raised by the federal government's plans to ban the live sheep trade. Picture by Mark Phelps.
Who, precisely, dictates social licence? This is one of the issues being raised by the federal government's plans to ban the live sheep trade. Picture by Mark Phelps.

Grain producers have stepped into the fight against the Albanese Government's plans to shut down the live sheep trade in a big way, flagging threats to wider agriculture in the form of misconstrued social license and Australia's reputation as an exporter.

