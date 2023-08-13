Godinymayin culture talk

The NT, then still in pandemic mode, presented more than a few interesting leadership roles-but the one that captivated me was right here in Katherine. Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre seemed like a long and mysterious name for an organisation I had never heard of. But as I researched the leadership vacancy, it seemed pretty clear that the region was special, the facilities were growing, the board was diverse and friendly, and the arts were at the heart of the place. The next CEO would inherit something special.