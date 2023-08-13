Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Godinymayin culture talk

By Godinymayin Ceo Eric Holowacz
August 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a look at the Mighty Daly River, through the work of a dozen artists from Merrepen Arts, on view at Godinymayin through the end of August.
Take a look at the Mighty Daly River, through the work of a dozen artists from Merrepen Arts, on view at Godinymayin through the end of August.

Two years ago, I was finishing up a Covid lockdown job in the Bay of Plenty across the Tasman Sea, and wondered where my career might take me next. That's when I started to feel an itch for the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.