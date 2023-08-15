Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Rachel's Farm on Thursday, August 24, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm, wine and snacks from 6.30pm.
Veterans' Day
Katherine
A Veterans' Day Commemorative event will be held at the Katherine Cenotaph on Railway Terrace on August 18 from 6pm sharp. If you wish to lay a wreath, please contact Katherine Town Council via the council website.
Katherine Races
Katherine
The annual Katherine races will be held on Saturday, August 19 from 11am to 6pm at the Jim Jackson Race Course at the Katherine Showgrounds.
Street Art
Katherine
Katherine's first Street Art event will be held on Friday, August 25 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm at the Town Square and Railway Terrace.
Senior Olympics
Katherine
Katherine Senior Olympics will be held on Wednesday, August 16 from 9am at the Rotary Park, with Jo Hersey, Member for Katherine providing morning tea. Games will include corn hole, ladder golf, putt putt, carpet bowls, skittles, ring hook, chess as well as totem tennis and adult pedal car racing.
Book Fair
Katherine
St Joseph's Catholic College is hosting its Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, August 23 to Tuesday August, 29 8am to 4pm in the school library. The Katherine Community is invited to visit the book fair at the school on Saturday, August 26 from 9am to12 noon.
