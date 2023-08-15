Class of 1993 reunites

A group of ex-Katherine High School students gathered in Katherine recently to celebrate their 30-year reunion since completing their secondary schooling at the local school.
Most of the former students - who are now approaching their 50s - had to trek "back home" from interstate or out of town to join their locally-based classmates for the big weekend.
"The reunion was a heart-warming affair, organized collaboratively by ex-students, past and current teachers, and staff from the local school community," one of the organisers, Steve Schatz, said.
"The highlight was an online gathering held at KHS which had nurtured the ex-students educational journey so many years ago," he said.
Ken Barnes, former KHS principal, and the current principal Nick Lovering delivered inspiring speeches, acknowledging the wide range of programs, diversity, and facilities the school now offers.
They also commended the achievements of the alumni and emphasized the significance of such gatherings for the school community.
In-person and virtual attendees shared stories, photos and even a number VHS videos, helping them take a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
The virtual experience was followed by a guided tour of the school's past and present facilities, and an information session about future upgrades and programs planned for the school in coming years.
Many of the former KHS students had attended a Katherine primary school at some stage, so as part of the reunion celebration a "school excursion" bus tour took the alumni to the local primary schools where many had begun their academic journey.
The schools warmly welcomed their former students, showcasing their facilities, programs, and advancements, while evoking fond memories.
Elaine Graham from Macfarlane Primary School delighted participants with an awesome display of photos and memorabilia from the 1987 and 1988 era.
The reunion concluded with a delightful dinner at Kumbidgee Restaurant and a heart-warming farewell brunch at the Pop Rocket.
Although the next reunion is a decade away, the Class of 1993 departed with rekindled friendships and a bunch of new cherished memories, a testament to the enduring bonds created at Katherine High School and the great community spirit that still exist here.
The organizers said they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the reunion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.