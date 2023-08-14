K-Town streetscape to be transformed

Artists are gearing up to transform the streets of Katherine in a new initiative that will culminate in a community showcase on August 25.
Notable street artists will be brushing up the town, with murals to be painted on buildings and walls on Railway Terrace and Katherine Terrace.
Artists - including Jimmy Bamble, Phoebe Paradise, Celeste Mountjoy (Filthy Ratbag), Jordan Pabs, Luke Baxter, Kamahi Djordan King, and Tilly Townsend - will be on the job for ten days.
Their works will be presented to the public at the inaugural K-Town Street Art event featuring live entertainment and activities for all ages. Local historians will share stories about existing murals on a self-guided tour; and street eats will be available.
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chansey Paech said there were already a number of "fabulous murals" in Katherine, and the new works would add "more interesting characters and stories" to the collection.
"The Territory Labor Government is investing in the revitalisation of K-Town's streetscape because street art connects communities and is always a popular attraction for visitors," he said.
"Street art is gaining in popularity across Australia and the world, and our Government is determined to make sure Katherine keeps pace."
Organised by Katherine Regional Arts in partnership with Activate Katherine, Katherine Town Council and Katherine Community Project Association, the showcase will be held from 6pm on Friday 25 August.
The Territory Labor Government has invested $105,000 to support the initiative, which celebrates the arts, people and stories of the Big Rivers Region, while also activating Katherine and improving liveability in the town.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
