40th Moline a hit

Moline a hit

August 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Celebrating its 40th birthday in 2023, the Moline Golf Classic was always going to be a cracker. With the largest fields for both the Stroke and Ambrose events, the Classic lived up to all the hype and expectations. More than 110 players teed off in the Saturday Stroke event.

