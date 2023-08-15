40th Moline a hit

Celebrating its 40th birthday in 2023, the Moline Golf Classic was always going to be a cracker. With the largest fields for both the Stroke and Ambrose events, the Classic lived up to all the hype and expectations. More than 110 players teed off in the Saturday Stroke event.
The day was perfect with overcast conditions allowing golfers the opportunity to concentrate on their game rather than the conditions.
Even though the wind arrived later in the morning it didn't deter anyone from enjoying the day.
Katherine local, Gillian Hylton, has been in hot form in 2023 and this enabled her to take out the Ladies Championship in her first year at the event. Another debutant, Travis Carroll, received the coveted 'Green jacket' when taking out the Men's competition.
Bunny and Friends entertained the crowd gathered at Pine Creek Gully to celebrate.
The theme for the 40th Birthday celebration was 'Pretty in Pink' and more than 20 teams lined up for the six-person Ambrose competition.
The costumes were amazing with many hours of thought and work having gone into the creations. Best Dressed went to 'Prawn Cocktail' in their handmade prawn outfits.
Ambrose Winners on the day were 'Slice of Heaven' with Team Ambrosia lead by Gillian Hylton in the Runners-up position. Organisers said they were pleased with the record attendance and look forward to 2024.
Pine Creek's Bunny Fountain, who has been involved with Moline for twenty years said he became involved through the now defunct Pine Creek Club Pussy Cat Flats.
Moline is the longest running sporting event in the NT.- Bunny Fountain
"Moline is the longest running sporting event in the NT at the one venue," he said.
"It attracts players from all over Australia who make the annual trek to compete in the classic. I love the life long friendships I have made over the years. The other great thing about Moline is that it can make good players look ordinary and is very unforgiving."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.