Daly helps cops

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Katherine, wanted for alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident and serious property offending.
Northern Territory Police said they successfully apprehended the man who had been actively avoiding police on multiple occasions.
Going to great effort and self-risk, he swam across the Katherine River, ran through residential yards on various occasions and initiated vehicle pursuits, all while allegedly continuing to commit offences.
Police had to enlist the help of Patrol Dog Daly and his handler who helped local police in Katherine with a coordinated arrest plan.
When police arrived to arrest the man, he fled through the community.
"Police Dog Daly picked up on the man's scent and began tracking him into the nearby scrubland, through a dried creek bed and thick grass into a second creek bed, where the man laid low before Police Dog Daly spotted him," a police spokesperson said.
Police said the man attempted to run from police, but Police Dog Daly apprehended him.
Sergeant Andrew Thomson said the man's arrest was a "great demonstration of different police units working together to bring the individual involved to justice, despite his attempts to avoid police".
The arrest comes as yet another crime wave seems to have gotten hold of Katherine.
Earlier this month a 13-year-old boy was arrested after an alleged armed home invasion in Katherine East.
Police said they had charged the teenager in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery at a Sandalwood Crescent home at around 3.45pm on August 2.
"Police received reports the youth unlawfully entered the residence on Sandalwood Crescent, Katherine, armed with a knife," a police spokesman said. "The youth allegedly threatened a resident with the weapon before stealing a number of items and fleeing the scene."
