Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'No' campaign leader reveals workers sacked for racism

By Maeve Bannister and Luke Costin
August 16 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and leading 'no' campaigner Warren Mundine. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and leading 'no' campaigner Warren Mundine. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

The campaign against an Indigenous voice is facing pressure to reveal details of two volunteers sacked for expressing racist views.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.