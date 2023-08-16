Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Qantas seeks sky-high support for Indigenous voice

August 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Qantas has emblazoned the Yes23 campaign logo on three of its aircraft to back the Indigenous voice being enshrined in the constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.