The long journey from Katherine in the Northern Territory to Queensland's rodeo capital Mount Isa has paid off for a cowboy, who took out the coveted open bulls buckle in the 2023 Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships.
A 2,600km round trip saw Darcy McBean compete among nearly 120 Indigenous rodeo stars in the championships as part of the biggest rodeo weekend in the southern hemisphere.
In a wild ride, the 27-year-old managed to stay on the back of Darren Brandenburg's bull 'Dacky' to the eight second buzzer, becoming the only qualified ride in the 20-strong field of bull riders matched-up against a pen of highly-skilled bulls.
But for the quietly spoken Katherinite, who was first crowned Australian Bull Riding Champion in 2016, it wasn't the win that counted most, but having his family among the thousands of spectators who were treated to a night of thrills and spills and excellent rodeo action.
CEO of Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, Natalie Flecker, said despite only being in its second year, the Indigenous Rodeo Championships were quickly becoming a 'must do' event in Northern Australia.
"A unique blend of rodeo sport and cultural celebration, (the rodeo) is an opportunity ... to come together and celebrate our Indigenous competitors," she said.
Ms Flecker said the event shone a spotlight on Indigenous rodeo athletes, and gave "greater visibility to their skills".
Among those showing off their outstanding skills was another Territory competitor - Jason Craigie.
The Pitta Pitta man was in fine form, taking out the champion cowboy title in both the Saddle Bronc and the Bareback event.
Riding 68 points on Cajun Lady, Mr Craigie snatched the bareback win from Pilbara cowboy Luke Metcalf in Gunpowder and Bailey Pope-Jones who both scored 65 points.
Meanwhile, 13-year-old Rockhampton boy Riley Ahern, 12-year-old Murgon rider Johnathan Carlo and Cloncurry competitor Bronzon Mara-Skellern, 14, could not be split when they each scored 68 points in the Mini Bull ride for riders aged 11 to 14 years, splitting the win three-ways.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
