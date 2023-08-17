Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine, nation to pay tribute to Vietnam veterans, 50 years on

Updated August 18 2023 - 7:59am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Once scorned by many of their countrymen, those who served in the Vietnam War will be honoured as Australia marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the nation's involvement in the conflict.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.